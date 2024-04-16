Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, April 16: Barca Back

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on April 16, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia return for the second leg of Champions League, previewing Tuesday's DFS slate at DraftKings. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are favored, though in much different situations. Should you still employ Barcelona pieces despite being up a goal? Does being down a goal make Dortmund a better play for floors? They get into it from a cash and GPP perspective.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
