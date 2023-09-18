DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 19: The Champions

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings, the first of the season. Manchester City have more than a 90-percent chance to win with Erling Haaland favored to score a brace. Is there any reason to fit Robert Lewandowski into your lineup? They try to come up with reasons not to use Man City pieces in a smash spot.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.