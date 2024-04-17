DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, April 17: Do You Trust Arsenal?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Everything is to play for in these second legs after the first matches finished in draws. Should you still play Arsenal or focus on Bayern Munich? Is this Manchester City's match to lose? They look at cash ideas and GPP builds.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.