Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, March 6: Jude Is Back

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, March 6: Jude Is Back

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on March 6, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings, featuring Manchester City and Real Madrid as home favorites. Is there a better side to attack? How much will City rotate against Copenhagen, if at all? What does the return of Jude Bellingham mean for Real Madrid against Leipzig? They discuss cash games and GPP builds.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 5, 6
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 5, 6
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Premier League Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Premier League Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, March 5: Who Can You Trust?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, March 5: Who Can You Trust?
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28