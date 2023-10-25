DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 25: Can We Trust Leipzig?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia check out Wednesday's six-game Champions League at DraftKings. Manchester City are the biggest favorite as they take on Young Boys, but RB Leipzig are the biggest home favorite and have a similar implied goal total against Red Star Belgrade. They dive through the cash options while giving some thoughts on GPP strategy.

