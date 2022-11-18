DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Monday, Nov. 21: The Opening Slate

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss the first classic slate of the World Cup for Monday's three gamer. In addition to breaking down the slate, they talk general strategy for international competition. How should you approach staggered starts for the first match of group stages? Should you trust Harry Kane? Will the United States players be too popular? They break down some cash builds and give thoughts on winning the $100,000 prize in the main GPP.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Cheat Sheet

