DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Monday, Nov. 5 - Will Neymar Start?

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Monday's two-game World Cup slate at Draftkings. Neymar will play according to Brazil's head coach, but there's still a question about starting and playing time. How should you play that situation in the late game? Adam and Luis run through cash builds while touching on ways to win tournaments.

