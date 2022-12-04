Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Monday, Nov. 5 - Will Neymar Start?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
December 4, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Monday's two-game World Cup slate at Draftkings. Neymar will play according to Brazil's head coach, but there's still a question about starting and playing time. How should you play that situation in the late game? Adam and Luis run through cash builds while touching on ways to win tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
