DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA Need to Win

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia tackle Tuesday's four-game slate, the first one of the World Cup. Netherlands take precedent in the best matchup of the day against Qatar, though England and the United States can't be forgotten about. The USA need to win to advance, meaning Christian Pulisic will again be popular in cash and tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.