DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 23: Germany, Spain & Belgium in Action

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Germany, Spain and Belgium are all favored with decent odds to secure clean sheets. How much should you trust the odds? They look at some cash builds while discussing the best routes for tournaments/GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.