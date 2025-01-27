Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 29: Bayern Munich or Bust

DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 29: Bayern Munich or Bust

Written by 
Mohamed Al-Hendy 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on January 27, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy preview Wednesday's 10-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. While there are 10 matches, Bayern Munich are included as a massive favorite. That unfortunately means they'll tower over the slate, though Vincent Kompany will likely rotate in some way. They touch on cash games and interesting GPP routes.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mohamed Al-Hendy plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: MoHendy, FanDuel: mostacks1.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mo is a long-suffering Spurs fan; he begins each season with low expectations, yet exits each season disappointed. And then the cycle repeats! He primarily covers soccer for RotoWire. He previously covered soccer for Bleacher Report.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24
Premier League Preview: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Premier League Preview: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Fulham vs. Manchester United
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Fulham vs. Manchester United
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Leicester City
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Leicester City