DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Jan. 29: Bayern Munich or Bust

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy preview Wednesday's 10-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. While there are 10 matches, Bayern Munich are included as a massive favorite. That unfortunately means they'll tower over the slate, though Vincent Kompany will likely rotate in some way. They touch on cash games and interesting GPP routes.

