DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Oct. 23: How To Win DFS

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on October 23, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia check out Wednesday's seven-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City dominate the discussion as the biggest favorite, but it's Champions League and there are seven other matches, which means anything can happen. They go through GPPs and cash game ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
