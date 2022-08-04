RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Parlays for Gameweek 1

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Parlays for Gameweek 1

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 4, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for Kits & Wagers and the return of the Premier League. They touch on a few early storylines while discussing and betting on three matches in Gameweek 1. Arsenal and Manchester City are both in tricky spots, while Leeds United look to open strong against Wolverhampton. They finish with a new segment of Team Parlay in which they put together a parlay for the weekend ahead.

Check out Adam's weekly betting article, as he aims to better last season's record.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 1
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 1
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper Rankings
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper Rankings
DFS Question & Answer with DraftKings King of the Pitch Champion Ryan Belongia
DFS Question & Answer with DraftKings King of the Pitch Champion Ryan Belongia
Kits & Wagers EPL Podcast: Premier League Futures, Title Predictions, Golden Boot Odds and Picks
Kits & Wagers EPL Podcast: Premier League Futures, Title Predictions, Golden Boot Odds and Picks