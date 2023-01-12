Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 20

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
January 12, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen preview a busy weekend of Premier League action, as they break down the Manchester derby, North London derby and a relegation showdown. Will Manchester City romp again? Can Arsenal take all six points from Tottenham? Who will finish bottom of the table? The lads dive into their bets for the weekend finished by the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 41-29-1 for the season.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
