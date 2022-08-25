RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 4

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 25, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are fresh off a successful week of betting in the Premier League. They breakdown a set of matches in Gameweek 4, featuring two sides that have opened the season in great form, Brighton and Leeds. Arsenal are in a great spot against Fulham, while Tottenham may find things tricky at Nottingham Forest. To close the show, they'll hope to get back on the winning side of their Team Parlay. 

Make sure to check out Adam's weekly EPL betting column.

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor.
