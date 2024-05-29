Europa Conference League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Olympiacos are slight underdogs in the Europa Conference League final, which is being played in Greece. They last played May 19 in league play, a somewhat of a warmup in a match that had little meaning. Fiorentina last played May 23 and still have a league match remaining, though similarly they can't move in the table, so this is somewhat the real finale for the season.

The Piraeus side enjoy de facto home advantage as the match will be held at cross-town rival AEK's Athens grounds, just a 20-minute drive from the Olympiacos home stadium. In fact, they've already played two times in this stadium, most recently March 31.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last six home matches and have scored at least twice in each, while their away record isn't nearly as desirable. Still, they haven't lost an away UECL match (having dropped down from Europa League), most recently winning at Aston Villa and Fenerbahce.

Fiorentina have lost two, drawn one and won two rather unconvincingly against Serie A bottom-dwellers, Cagliari and Salernitana. They'll finish eighth in Serie A and drew recent trips to Club Brugge and Viktoria Plzen in UECL.

The betting market has Fiorentina as a slight favourite, disregarding both form and accrued statistical projections, possibly based on the team's historical success in this competition and playing in the stronger Italian league. Moreover, Fiorentina's xG appears skewed by goals scored against relegation sides. In fact, their xGA is bottom 10 in Serie A.

The expected goal projection for this match ought to be Olympiacos 2-1, with 1-1 and 2-2 being within range but less probable. Therefore, the odds on Olympiacos to win are one of the more attractive bets for this match, while a double chance appeals as an anchor bet.

Going further, Kostas Fortounis has been arguably one of their best players this season, leading the team with six assists and 65 chances created. Also with six goals, taking him to score or assist in this match is another possible route.

Europa Conference League Final: Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina Betting Picks

Olympiacos to win +235 Olympiacos double chance -160 Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals +190 Konstantinos Fortounis to score or assist +170