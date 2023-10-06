FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Oct. 7

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Saturday with an interesting slate to break down, as there are no favorites with more than a 60-percent chance to win. These are usually my favorite Premier League slates as it's easier to focus on floor and set takers, especially in cash games. When it comes to GPPs, that's not a bad place to start, either, as there may not be many goals between the five matches.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MU vs. BRE ($23): Manchester United have been struggling overall, but that doesn't translate to Bruno's fantasy output. He is over most set pieces and has been as consistent as they come. With the way pricing is on the slate, it's fairly easy to fit him into your builds as there seems to be more value plays than normal. United are the second-biggest favorite at the time of writing and are jumbled together right at the top with Fulham and Chelsea. As far as implied goals, they have the highest total on the slate, which isn't surprising given the other favorites. Bruno is a click-and-move-on in cash games and likely tournaments. If you want to stack the Red Devils, you can add in guys like Rasmus Hojlund ($20), Marcus Rashford ($19) and Mason Mount ($16) to your tournament lineups.

Andreas Pereira, FUL vs. SHU ($14): Fulham are the biggest favorite on the slate and their main set-piece taker is priced as a value. Willian ($14) is priced the same and I don't hate him either with a share of set pieces. For being the slate's biggest favorite, the entire team is underpriced with the most likely goalscorer Raul Jimenez ($16) priced a tier below the top level. When looking at the slate as a whole, I don't love the idea of fully stacking any team, as I don't think any of these teams sore over their projected totals and that's why I like Pereira.

Enzo Fernandez, CHE at BUR ($17): With RotoWire's predicted Chelsea lineup, Fernandez would have an even bigger role on sets than he usually does, as Ben Chilwell is injured and Mykhailo Mudryk faces a late-fitness test. Chelsea are away to Burnley as the slate's third-biggest favorite, though if they were at home, I suspect they would be the largest favorite. This match will likely see the return of Nicolas Jackson ($19) from suspension and he is one of the most likely goalscorers on the slate. I have also liked what I've seen out of Cole Palmer ($15) since joining Chelsea and he is priced cheaper like many others.

It's unknown how Crystal Palace will look, but without Eberechi Eze they have a hole to fill when it comes to set pieces. I expect that there will be some sort of split between Will Hughes ($14) and Jordan Ayew ($18). This gives me interest in both, but more so Hughes at his price. Even without any sets this season, he has produced well in three starts, largely from a defensive floor standpoint. James Garner ($16) and Dwight McNeil ($15) are also in play for Everton as they have recently started splitting sets without any Ashley Young involvement.

DEFENDERS

Sofyan Amrabat, MU. vs BRE ($9): Continuing with the theme of the slate, Amrabat and a few other defenders are underpriced. In two starts at full-back, Amrabat has scored over 15 fantasy points and played most of the 90 minutes in each. Diogo Dalot ($12) is in play on the other side for Man United, as well. Antonee Robinson ($12) makes a little more appeal than Dalot for me at the same price for Fulham. He has produced well from a fantasy perspective over his last two starts and gets a ripe matchup against Sheffield United.

Jack Robinson, SHU at FUL ($12): Robinson should see a good amount of defensive work, as usual, away against Fulham. He and teammates Chris Basham ($8) and Anel Ahmedhodzic ($10) all make some appeal. For Brentford, Ethan Pinnock ($15) is always a strong play from a defensive perspective along with Nathan Collins ($10). Jordan Beyer ($11) would be my favorite from Burnley going up against Chelsea.

GOALKEEPER

Bernd Leno, FUL vs. SHU ($13): Fulham are the slate's biggest favorite and have the best clean sheet odds. It's also not hard to fit the highest-priced goalkeeper due to the soft pricing at other positions. All of this leads back to Leno at home against a struggling Sheffield United. Next for me would actually be Sam Johnstone ($11) for Crystal Palace. Even as the slate's fifth-biggest favorite, they have the second best clean sheet odds, as their game with Nottingham Forest has the smallest implied total on the slate below 2.50. Robert Sanchez ($13) is in play, as well, if you think Chelsea can keep it clean at Burnley.

