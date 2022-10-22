FanDuel DFS Soccer: Sunday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Sunday's Premier League slate of games promises to be a fun one. There's no massive favorite with Arsenal being the biggest at -170 and they are away to Southampton. In the other four matches, all home sides are favored.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bukayo Saka, ARS at SOU ($20): As mentioned, Arsenal are the biggest favorite on the slate and get a strong matchup with a Southampton team who are only two points clear of the relegation line early in the season. Saka has been the most consistent producer for Arsenal this season. If you want to full stack the Gunners, the next pieces would be Gabriel Jesus ($21) and Gabriel Martinelli ($20). There are some solid value options on this slate which will allow you to get two pieces here if you go that route.

Ivan Toney, BRE at AVL ($18): Aston Villa are in serious trouble. If they will rally after Steven Gerrard's sacking remains to be seen, but they will have to show their quality first before deserving trust. Toney has been in spectacular form, scoring three goals in his last three against some solid competition. Now he gets Villa and his goal run could certainly continue. Brentford makes sense for a lower-owned stack and they have value pieces you can add in like Bryan Mbeumo ($12), who will split set pieces with the also cheap Mathias Jensen ($12).

The premier game of the morning will be Newcastle traveling to Tottenham. I expect this one to be pretty low scoring and isn't a game that I want to be heavy on. In GPPs, I like the Newcastle side a bit and could see going to Callum Wilson ($17) or Bruno Guimaraes ($16) for goal upside. Leeds are at home to Fulham and Patrick Bamford ($15) is my favorite piece there, as he continues to work back from injury.

Adama Traore, WOL vs. LEI ($12): Another value stack to go to on Sunday are Wolves at home against Leicester. Traore is coming off a game where he scored at Crystal Palace and will look to ride that momentum. He is the do-it-all guy for Wolves and should be involved heavily in the attack against Leicester. The Foxes have put together two straight clean sheets, but I'm still not convinced this is a different team than what we saw to start the year. Daniel Podence ($14) or Diego Costa ($14) would fit as an even lower owned GPP dart.

As a strategy note for Sunday, ownership should be pretty spread out with no massive favorites on the slate, unless you consider Arsenal as being one. On slates like this, it makes a lot of sense to decide what your strongest take is and stack up that spot to be contrarian in GPPs. Most players are going to spread out their exposures among many different teams and while that makes sense for cash, I think stacking always gives you the most upside in tournaments.

I will give two examples on how I would approach this on Sunday. With Arsenal being the most popular spot, if you stack them I would go all in on them, meaning two attackers and then maybe even throw in a clean sheet stack, as well. In contrast, if you like another spot more, like Brentford, you can choose two to three of their pieces and still possibly do a mini stack somewhere else in the same lineup.

DEFENDERS

Ben White, ARS at SOU ($9): This is a cheap price for a piece of Arsenal who have been solid most of the season. I expect him to get forward a bit which gives him more assist upside. Arsenal also have the highest clean sheet odds on the slate making White a good stack candidate with keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sven Botman, NEW at TOT ($10): Botman has been doing some solid defensive work and I expect no different here. Just because I like the Newcastle side doesn't mean I think they completely control this game and Tottenham should have some chances in attack. Botman has shown a strong floor recently and can continue that here.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale, ARS at SOU ($13): As mentioned, Arsenal have the highest clean sheet odds on the slate and are the biggest favorite. Ramsdale isn't that much more expensive than the other keepers making him the clear cash play here. Nick Pope ($8) is super cheap and I like Newcastle to surprise on Sunday. Both of these keepers make strong clean sheet correlations with the defenders mentioned above, as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.