FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Apr. 20

The stretch run of the Premier League season is here and Saturday features a shorter slate than normal to break down. There are three games with one starting four-and-a-half hours later than the first two. As always, remember to check your lineups an hour before the last game to ensure none of your players aren't starting.

MATCHES

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bukayo Saka, ARS vs WOL ($22): Saka has the best floor on the slate with Arsenal being the biggest favorites and his role on set pieces. He also provides open play DFS value and has massive upside if he gets on the scoresheet. Declan Rice ($16) has the other share of sets currently and has some upside. The price is fair for him on this slate. Martin Odegaard ($20) may get a set here or there and has shown a solid floor. I wish the price was a bit lower. The rest of Arsenal are goal dependent but they are in play for tournaments. Kai Havertz ($18), Gabriel Jesus ($18), and Leandro Trossard ($17) are those options.

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs LUT ($14): Jensen has a majority of sets in a good matchup with Luton. He may split some with Bryan Mbeumo ($20), who has one of the best goalscoring lines on the slate. Jensen has shown a strong floor recently and the price tag gives us a nice set piece value option that we don't usually get. Ivan Toney ($21) has shown a decent floor, but hasn't scored since February 17th which limits his upside.

David Fofana, BUR vs SHU ($17): I think we could see some goals between Burnley and Sheffield United and the goalscoring odds reflect that. Fofana is tied for the best on the slate and comes in with a mid-range price. On the other side, Ben Brereton Diaz ($17) has only slightly worse odds. Of the projected lineup for Burnley, we will likely get some value set piece options. Jacob Bruun Larsen ($15) and Josh Cullen ($12) should split those and in a game I think will be open make for good value plays.

Sheffield United sets have been pretty messy lately, but there are some value price tags if you want to take a chance that they see a role on them. Ben Osborn ($10) and Oliver Arblaster ($12) split them last game, but we've also seen Gustavo Hamer ($15) and James McAtee ($12) take splits at points of the season. As I've been playing around with early builds, I've found using one of these value options from either Burnley or Sheffield United is somewhat necessary to fit in plays like Saka or someone else from Arsenal. Also, you're likely not going to be able to play two plays above $20 which will make Toney and Odegaard less popular in GPPs

DEFENDERS

Ben White, ARS vs WOL ($13): White's recent floor has been solid and as mentioned above, Arsenal have the best matchup on the slate. Alfie Doughty ($14) has a strong role for Luton, but gets a fairly tough matchup with Brentford. He has shown the ability to produce even in tough matchups this year. Sergio Reguilon ($13) is coming off strong performances against Aston Villa and Sheffield. In a matchup that should offer goals, Lorenz Assignon ($12) has shown a strong floor recently for Burnley and has goal upside.

Toti Gomes, WOL vs ARS ($9): Toti has a strong discount and should be busy defensively against Arsenal. He has produced well recently from a defensive perspective which is all we need at this price. You can also look to his teammate Max Kilman ($13) if you have the salary. Reece Burke ($11) is another strong defensive option in a matchup with Brentford.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS vs WOL ($13): With the way goalie pricing is on FanDuel , it's hard to argue with paying up on slates like this when one team has much stronger win- and clean sheet-odds than anyone else. Raya is only $1 more than Mark Flekken ($12) who has the second-best odds in both categories. If you want to take a shot on save upside, you could go to Jose Sa ($8) in hopes Arsenal underperforms, but I would correlate the rest of my lineup away from Arsenal goals in that case as well.

