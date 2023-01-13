FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Jan. 14

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Another Premier League Saturday is upon us and the season will only get more interesting from here. Our slate on Fanduel features only one team with over a 50 percent win probability, so it makes for an interesting slate to take stands on the teams you want and you likely won't need to worry about drafted percentage.

FORWARDS

Ivan Toney, BRE vs. BOU ($22): That aforementioned strong favorite is Brentford, so we have to start out talking about Toney who has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. He hasn't let the World Cup break stop him either as he has two goals and an assist in his first two appearances since. He has the strongest goal-scoring odds on the slate at -120 and even at an elevated price is the top play at the position. If you want to go heavy on Brentford, I see no reason not to have interest in Bryan Mbeumo ($15) who comes in at a discounted price and will be over at least a share of set pieces and did score in the game against Liverpool. The man who will split sets with Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen ($12), also provides some price relief on the biggest favorite and you are most likely playing him for his assist upside.

Cody Gakpo, LIV vs. BHA ($19): I am unsure what will happen with the utilization of Gakpo in his Liverpool debut, but I think he has all the upside in the world and will gladly take a shot on him over Mohamed Salah ($21) for just a bit cheaper. Both are squarely in play and while I don't think either will have sets with Andrew Robertson ($12) and Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13) likely splitting, they both have massive goal upside in an attack I think will be even more dangerous with Gakpo in the fold. Darwin Nunez ($20) would be the pivot off of these two and he is tied with Salah for the second-best goal-scoring odds on the slate.

Evan Ferguson, BHA vs. LIV ($14): When it comes to value, I do like the aforementioned Mbeumo quite a bit, but in GPPs I like Ferguson on the other side of this Liverpool game. I see this game being back and forth as Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven Premier League tilts. Ferguson has really started to blossom, scoring two goals and an assist in his last two appearances for Brighton. Kaoru Mitoma ($12) and Moises Caicedo ($11) are fine attachments in the value range if you want to get even more exposure to this game.

In this range, there are actually a lot of options if you're building multiple lineups with Demarai Gray ($14) and Dwight McNeil ($12) being solid options for a favored Everton in a game they really need. Che Adams ($14) is in play on the other side of that game and Patson Daka ($15) gives you goal scoring upside as well.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, LIV vs. BHA ($12): To me, both of the Liverpool fullbacks, Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13), are squarely in play as they will split set pieces adding to their chances created and assist upside. They have a fairly reliable floor and if you can get to their salary I think it makes sense to play at least one of them. For Brentford, Ben Mee ($12) has had a solid defensive floor and can always be involved in a set piece goal, but the price is tough to get to for a center back in a positive script. Rico Henry ($9) would be the cheaper option for them if you are stacking up that side.

Marcos Senesi, BOU vs. BRE ($10): Being the biggest underdog on the slate, Bournemouth should face quite a bit of pressure on the road against Brentford. Senesi can get there with defensive stats in this one and is cheaper than his teammate Lloyd Kelly ($12). This is a strategy that we like to employ on FanDuel since there are many more defensive stats to give out. You could also go to someone like Lyanco ($8) as Southampton should also see quite a bit of action on the road against Everton.

Goalkeeper

David Raya, BRE vs. BOU ($13): We do not have many strong clean sheet odds on this slate, so I could be talked into a few different keepers. Raya and Brentford, provide the safest win/clean sheet combo if you have the salary to pay up as Bournemouth has still yet to score in league play since the World Cup break. The keeper I will stay away from is Alisson ($12). I mentioned earlier how long Liverpool has gone without keeping a clean sheet and I see no reason not to find the extra $1 to get to Raya or just pay down further. The odds back me up on this, giving Liverpool the 7th best clean-sheet odds on the slate, even though they are the second-biggest favorite. If you want to pick a side in the Forest/Leicester match both keepers are only priced at $10 which makes them appealing if you need the extra salary.

