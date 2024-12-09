Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 16

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (3% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): While Fraser Forster and Stefan Ortega remain less popular options on big clubs, Johnstone is also looking like a solid stream in Gameweek 16 after returning to the XI Monday at West Ham. For this week, they host fellow relegation candidates Ipswich Town, who are always in play to be held scoreless. Arijanet Muric is also an option on the other side of this matchup, though I lean Johnstone given that Wolves are the home side.

DEFENDERS

Cameron Burgess (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Burgess has scored 9 and 15.5 fantasy points over his last two matches and had his first goal involvement of the season during the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. The defender has taken over a starting role due to other injuries in the side for Ipswich and while there isn't a ton of upside, Burgess has been a clearance machine with 27 over his last four starts. The matchup at Wolves isn't one to fear for Burgess and company.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Illia Zabarnyi (14% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): Like Burgess, Zabarnyi doesn't have much to offer in the attacking third, but he's recorded back-to-back double-digit gameweeks including a 16.5-point effort this past week against Ipswich despite not having a clean sheet. Zabarnyi is a constant starter for the Cherries and offers a ton defensively with nine tackles, three interceptions, 12 clearances and four blocks over his last three starts. Bournemouth face a toothless West Ham side next.

MIDFIELDERS

Matheus Nunes (27% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Nunes has started five of City's last six Premier League fixtures and has scored over double-digit points in three of them capped by Saturday's 23.5-point outing against Crystal Palace. Nunes is often lining up as a wide midfielder and the returns have been solid as he's crossed six times and created four chances over his last three starts to go with his ever present defensive stats. As long as he remains a starter, he's a solid addition to any fantasy midfield.

Jacob Murphy (26% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper): Murphy has started back-to-back fixtures and exploded for 20 points during a two-assist effort Saturday against Brentford. When Murphy starts he plays in the front three for Newcastle and typically produces, as seen by his five shots, four chances created and eight crosses over those last two starts. Murphy and Newcastle have an excellent home fixture at the weekend against Leicester City.

FORWARDS

Thiago (27% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Thiago made his first start of the season Saturday and scored 6.5 points without a goal involvement, a solid return across 73 minutes played. As the de factor replacement for Ivan Toney at the No. 9 role, he could continue to see regular starts since no other forward on Brentford fits that role. There's not a ton of safety that Thomas Frank will keep him in the XI, but it's worth speculating as Thiago could be the starting striker for a solid Brentford team moving forward.

Niclas Fullkrug (39% Fantrax, 90% Sleeper): Fullkrug finally returned from a calf injury last Tuesday with 11 minutes off the bench, scoring West Ham's lone goal during a 3-1 loss to Leicester. With Michail Antonio is out for the foreseeable future following his car accident, Fullkrug, rather than Danny Ings, should be the man to start up top for the Hammers when fully fit. I'd rather take a shot on Fullkrug being the man than Ings who at this point in his career is pretty washed up.