Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 21

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Alphonse Areola (20% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper): Areola and West Ham will be hoping for that new manager bounce as they take on Fulham at home Tuesday. Despite West Ham's struggles, Areola has been solid due to a large save total, having made 14 over his last three starts. Of note, he had been benched for Lukasz Fabianski under Julen Lopetegui.

DEFENDERS

James Hill (8% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): I'm running it back with Hill this week since he's still widely available. Hill only rose eight percent in rostership after last week's article, but he impressed again with 10.75 points in just 69 minutes during the 1-0 win over Everton. If Hill continues to start even once Adam Smith returns from injury, he's flashed upside and is worth a roster spot moving forward.

Matty Cash (24% Fantrax, 33% Sleeper): Cash was excellent last week in the 2-1 win over Leicester City, scoring 13.25 points on the strength of seven tackles and two chances created. He's locked into the right-back spot due to Villa's injuries at center-back, something that wasn't always the case the first half of the season. Wednesday's trip to lowly Everton gives him a potential clean sheet boost.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Ramsey (17% Fantrax, 11% Sleeper): Ramsey is a bit of a tough sell having dealt with multiple injuries this season, but with John McGinn out he should slide into a wide attacking role for the near future. Ramsey is capable of taking shots and crossing the ball, and like Cash, the matchup is a favourable one even if it's on the road at Everton. Don't expect massive upside, but Ramsey is a solid depth option in midfield for managers in need.

David Brooks (1% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Brooks scored in a 19-minute cameo during last Saturday's 1-0 win over Everton and had started and scored 7.5 points without a goal involvement in the match prior against Fulham. While it's not a guarantee, Brooks could see more starts going forward due to recent injuries to Evanilson and Enes Unal. Even in a tough matchup against Chelsea, Brooks could see an expanded role in the next month.

FORWARDS

Yankuba Minteh (46% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper): Minteh's close to the roster cutoff, but if available, he could return to the starting XI in this spot if Joao Pedro misses out. Minteh hasn't started a match since since the middle of December, but his floor is excellent when on the pitch due to his activity with the ball. Plus, the matchup with Ipswich is one of the better ones to take advantage of Thursday.

Niclas Fullkrug (40% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper): Fullkrug finally cracked the regular rotation following a lengthy injury, starting in three of West Ham's last four matches and scoring last Saturday during the 4-1 loss to Manchester City. The goal was a late consolation that helped boost his score, but Fullkrug had posted an impressive floor without it, taking two shots and creating three chances. New manager Graham Potter may not start Fullkrug, but if he's available, he's worth picking up in hopes of a long-term run as West Ham's starting striker, especially while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are out.