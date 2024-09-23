Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 6

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (18% rostered at Fantrax, 2% at Sleeper): Caoimhin Kelleher would be the pick if Alisson wasn't expected back, but Kepa is a viable streamer with Bournemouth hosting Southampton on Monday. This is the best matchup in the Premier League at the moment, as the Saints have scored just two goals through their opening five matches with a lifeless attack.

DEFENDERS

Ashley Young (1% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Young has started back-to-back fixtures for Everton and provided his first goal involvement of the season during a 14.5-point performance in a draw with Leicester at the weekend. There's not a ton to get excited about at Everton and Young's game is well known, but he's a decent attacker from full-back in the right spot. Against Leicester he had four crosses and two chances created, and Everton are in a favorable spot in their schedule with no "big six" sides until December.

Tosin Adarabioyo (11% Fantrax, 7% Sleeper): Adarabioyo made his first league start for Chelsea at the weekend lining up at center-back and scoring 12.25 points in the 3-0 win over West Ham. Adarabioyo could continue to start pending the status of Malo Gusto because Wesley Fofana started at right-back against the Hammers. Chelsea have kept two straight clean sheets and have home matches against Brighton and Nottingham Forest over the next two weeks.

MIDFIELDERS

Mikkel Damsgaard (7% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Damsgaard has started three-straight matches, two of which have resulted in double-digit Fantrax/Sleeper points despite not having a goal involvement on the season. Damsgaard's point totals have come on the back of his open-play value on both sides of the ball, as he's created five chances and made eight tackles over his run of starts.

Tyler Dibling (21% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): After impressing with 11.5 fantasy points in 33 minutes from the bench at the end of August, Dibling has started two-straight matches and scored his first Premier League goal at the weekend en route to 17 fantasy points against Ipswich. Southampton are struggling in their return to the Premier League and need a spark, which Dibling has provided when on the pitch. The Saints are away at Bournemouth this week before heading to Arsenal, making the midfielder a game-by-game stream.

FORWARDS

Raul Jimenez (27% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper): Jimenez was a recommendation last week, but this is likely your last chance to add him after he scored in his second-straight fixture, cementing himself as the starting No. 9 for Fulham after a slow start to the season for Rodrigo Muniz. Jimenez will certainly be over the 50-percent mark after Tuesday's waiver period so make him a priority add where available.

Iliman Ndiaye (24% Fantrax, 18% Sleeper): Everton are another team who need a spark and Ndiaye has provided that, starting each of the last three matches, scoring his first Premier League goal during the 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Ndiaye should continue to start and gets a boost to his floor as he's taken five shots and created four chances in his starts in addition to making 15 tackles this season.