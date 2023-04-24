Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 33

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (32 percent) - Johnstone climbed 23% since last week and rewarded fantasy managers with a 22.25-point performance on the back of five saves and a clean sheet against Everton. Another enticing matchup keeps Johnstone solely in focus as the best streaming keeper of the week where available as he gets the low-scoring Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

DEFENDERS

Vladimir Coufal (41 percent) - Coufal has started three straight matches scoring 14, 7.5 and 21.25 points with one assist over that stretch. It's not the easiest matchup in midweek against Liverpool, but Coufal offers attacking upside from fullback that is not easy to find on the waiver wire.

Matias Vina (one percent) - Vina has only made six appearances on the season with his lone start being a 20.25 performance two matches ago against Tottenham. Vina is a deep streamer for those needing defensive help as he's no guarantee to start over Adam Smith. That said, Vina offers attacking upside and has a favorable matchup against Southampton in Week 33.

MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson (43 percent) - Wilson has not only started back-to-back matches but has also scored in each while posting 15 and 17.5 fantasy points. Even if the goals dry up Wilson has a game suited to Fantrax when starting from the opening kickoff as he's a solid source of crosses, shots and chances created playing in the attacking part of Fulham's midfield.

Matheus Nunes (42 percent) - It's four straight starts for Nunes as he's been in a solid stretch of form, scoring no less than eight fantasy points in his past three matches. Nunes offers a well-rounded game as he's got 37 crosses, 26 chances created and 38 tackles won in his 28 appearances but lacks end product with just two goal involvements this season.

FORWARDS

Julio Enciso (eight percent) - Another week another Brighton upstart to add in fantasy. Enciso has yet to start a match for Brighton in the Premier League, but this could be the week as he started Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. Enciso has two goals in just 247 minutes and is listed as a forward despite playing as an attacking midfielder. This is the time to pick Enciso up as if he gets a run of starts in the league he won't be long on the waiver wire.

Kelechi Iheanacho (40 percent) - It's a fairly simple decision with Iheanacho, if he makes the starting XI he's always worth a look at forward. Playing time is the issue, but with goals in two straight it seems like that the forward will get the nod against Leeds in midweek as Leicester need all the goals they can get as they fight off relegation.