Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 20

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Danny Ward (19-percent rostered): It's hard to recommend Ward with much confidence as Leicester are struggling and he's allowed 31 goals in 18 starts. This weekend is one of the rare chances to stream Ward, however, as Leicester take on a Nottingham Forest side that have just 13 goals in 18 matches.

Lukasz Fabianski (45 percent): The only team facing a more punchless side than Forest are West Ham as they take on Wolves and their 11 goals on the season. Fabianski is the better of the two keeper streams this week if still available with clean-sheet upside in this matchup.

DEFENDERS

Serge Aurier (19 percent): Aurier has taken over the Forest right-back role and hasn't scored below 12.75 standard Fantrax points in three of his last four starts despite having just one goal involvement in that time. He's shown a strong ability to get forward, hence his upside, while a matchup against Leicester is not one to fear.

Benoit Badiashile (0 percent): Badiashile has made the move to Chelsea after signing from Monaco. Despite being just 21 years old, the center-back has plenty of top-flight experience since debuting for Monaco in 2018. Badiashile should be a solid source of defensive floor stats, especially clearances, but the question will be how much playing time he'll get for a struggling Chelsea side.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Elyounoussi (18 percent): There's not a ton to get excited about at midfield right now with Elyounoussi being a decent option for those who are desperate. He's only got one goal involvement in 17 appearances, but if he starts he does possess some floor value with 26 shots, 23 crosses and 12 chances created during his time on the pitch. If he doesn't start, there are a few other Southampton options to consider (at midfielder or forward) against a ho-hum Everton side.

Crysencio Summerville (48 percent): Summerville is on this list for probably the last week, as he's now up to 48-percent rostership. He's turned into a lock for the starting XI when healthy and put up 6.5 fantasy points in a 2-2 draw with West Ham last time out despite not doing a ton. He hit his upside before the World Cup and if he can continue to start, he's a valuable depth option at midfield.

FORWARDS

Cody Gakpo (24 percent): Gakpo burst onto the scene at the World Cup earning a move to Liverpool at the start of the transfer window. If still available, he's the priority pickup of this waiver period, as he offers a perfect playstyle for Fantrax. His only question is playing time, but when starting, Gakpo will be elite as a piece in Liverpool's front three. He's adept at striking the ball from set pieces and can score and assist. Blow the budget!

Matheus Cunha (29 percent): Cunha has joined Wolves for the rest of the season from Atletico Madrid. He doesn't have the same upside as Gakpo and wasn't exactly the best fit at Atletico, but he should get plenty of gametime with a Wolves side desperate for attacking talent. Cunha has a game optimal for Fantrax players, as just two seasons ago he took corner kicks for Hertha Berlin, finishing the 2020 season with 110 crosses, 49 chances created and 11 goal involvements. Of course, he has the same question as any Wolves attacker, as playing time is far from guaranteed.