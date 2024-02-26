Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 27

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Caoimhin Kelleher (16-percent rostered): Kelleher is rostered on far too few teams as he continues to be the starting goalkeeper for Liverpool with Alisson likely to miss at least a full month. Fresh off of winning the Carabao Cup, Kelleher and Liverpool head to Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 27 for one of the better matchups on the calendar. Forest are playing better of late with two goals in their each of their last three matches, but I'd expect Liverpool to be able to keep the scoring to a minimum with a solid chance at a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Daniel Munoz (23 percent): It's four straight starts for Munoz, who is coming off his best performance of the season scoring 17.5 points on the back of a clean sheet and four crosses against Burnley. With Oliver Glasner taking over and implementing a back-three system for Palace, Munoz gets a positional boost by moving up the pitch slightly in a wing-back role while remaining eligible for clean sheets on Fantrax.

Milos Kerkez (13 percent): Kerkez drew the start at the weekend with Lloyd Kelly out of action through injury and scored 7.25 points despite falling to Manchester City. If he remains in the starting XI this week, Kerkez is an excellent streamer against a Burnley team that has been shutout twice in a row and scored just once in the last three matches. While the clean sheet odds are the most appealing thing for Bournemouth defenders this week, Kerkez is not a zero in attack with 38 crosses in his 20 appearances this campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

Joao Gomes (43 percent): I left Gomes out last week following his brace against Tottenham because I don't think anything close to that attacking level is viable moving forward. That said, Gomes has played well enough in his starts that he's making the cut this week. He's scored double-digit Fantrax points in three of the last four matches despite only having goal involvements in one match. His floor is also boosted from tackles in midfield as he has 22 over his last four matches.

Omari Forson (21 percent): Forson made his first start of the season this weekend scoring two Fantrax points during his 52 minutes against Fulham. I wouldn't add Forson if you need immediate help due to a matchup against Manchester City up next. He's more one for the future if he continues to start, or if Rasmus Hojlund's injury proves to be more serious than originally feared.

FORWARDS

Jean-Philippe Mateta (43 percent): Mateta continues to start up top for Palace with goals in two of his last four matches and double-digit points in three of four. Palace have a tough matchup with Spurs at the weekend followed by a more favorable clash against Luton Town. Matheus Franca (2 percent) is also an option from Palace after scoring 16.5 points off the bench against Burnley, especially if he can carve out a larger role under Glasner.

Antoine Semenyo (30 percent): Semenyo has started back-to-back matches, scoring double-digit points in both while netting once. Bournemouth are in a good stretch of their schedule as any, with no matches against top of the table sides until an April 13 match with Manchester United, making Semenyo a viable starter for managers needing help at forward.