Kits & Wagers Betting Records for the 2023/24 Premier League Season

Every gameweek of the Premier League campaign, Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen convene to provide best bets and analyze three selected matches.

Overall records and money totals can be seen on every show, but below is a breakdown of how Adam and Chris are performing on a team-by-team basis.

Adam Zdroik Chris Owen Overall PL Record 13-23 17-19

Adam Zdroik Chris Owen Arsenal 2-4 2-4 Aston Villa 1-2 3-0 Brentford 1-3 1-3 Brighton 1-2 1-2 Bournemouth 2-2 1-3 Burnley 1-2 1-2 Chelsea 1-5 3-3 Crystal Palace 2-0 0-2 Everton 2-2 2-2 Fulham 0-2 2-0 Liverpool 3-1 3-1 Luton Town 1-1 1-1 Manchester City 1-4 4-1 Manchester United 4-0 2-2 Newcastle 0-5 4-1 Nottingham Forest 0-2 2-0 Sheffield United 0-1 0-1 Tottenham 2-2 0-4 West Ham 1-3 0-4 Wolverhampton 1-3 2-2