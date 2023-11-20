Soccer Betting
Kits & Wagers Betting Records for the 2023/24 Premier League Season

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 20, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Every gameweek of the Premier League campaign, Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen convene to provide best bets and analyze three selected matches. Play the most recent video below or subscribe to be notified of future videos.

Records from the 2022/23 season

Overall records and money totals can be seen on every show, but below is a breakdown of how Adam and Chris are performing on a team-by-team basis.

 

Adam Zdroik

Chris Owen

Overall PL Record 

13-23

17-19

 

Adam Zdroik

Chris Owen

Arsenal

2-4

2-4

Aston Villa

1-2

3-0

Brentford

1-3

1-3

Brighton

1-2

1-2

Bournemouth

2-2

1-3

Burnley

1-2

1-2

Chelsea

1-5

3-3

Crystal Palace

2-0

0-2

Everton

2-2

2-2

Fulham

0-2

2-0

Liverpool

3-1

3-1

Luton Town

1-1

1-1

Manchester City

1-4

4-1

Manchester United

4-0

2-2

Newcastle

0-5

4-1

Nottingham Forest

0-2

2-0

Sheffield United

0-1

0-1

Tottenham

2-2

0-4

West Ham

1-3

0-4

Wolverhampton

1-3

2-2

 

Adam Zdroik

Chris Owen

Team

Parlays

4-7-1

4-8

2-10

