2024/25 Premier League Futures Bets: Top 6, Top Half, Relegation, Golden Glove Odds & Picks

The Premier League futures market is always a bit of a letdown for me. While it's massive in American sports, namely for NFL, most sportsbooks limit their action in soccer. I think it's partly due to futures not being much of a thing outside of North America, but that doesn't mean American sportsbooks can't provide more betting futures for the public.

In general, bettors are limited to Champions, Top 2, Top 4, Top 6, Top Half and Relegation odds for every team. And a lot of times, the odds aren't available until a couple weeks before the season, if that. You can also bet Top Goalscorer, but Erling Haaland is -500 right now. In prior seasons, there were goal total over/unders available to bet on certain players, but seemingly after a losing season for the sportsbooks, those weren't an option before the 2024/25 campaign.

And so, I'm left with limited options when betting futures in the Premier League and most of them are around even odds. It'd be fun if there were simple bet Team A against Team B for who will place better in the table. Maybe even odds for which players will lead their teams in goals scored or assists made in a season. Unfortunately, it's as basic as it gets, so I have to decipher the limited odds, hoping to find any kind of value.

I still think the odds should be better in a lot of areas, but I found a few things I liked after diving in. Aston Villa are possibly being underrated in the markets (+110 to finish Top 6). Maybe Champions League will screw them up, but I don't think Tottenham or Newcastle are vastly superior.

The same goes for Brentford (+275 to finish Top Half), who are less likely to finish in the top half than Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. It seems like the oddsmakers are either missing something or I'm an idiot.

Likewise for Ipswich Town (-115 to be relegated), who are close to even odds to be relegated, which doesn't make sense to me. Why is there so much belief in this team to stay up compared to Leicester City and Southampton? Have their signings been that much better that they are almost level with Everton in terms of odds to stay up?

Those are the questions I tried to answer in the video above, giving my favorite Premier League futures during the first international break.