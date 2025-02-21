Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Bournemouth look to keep their good run of form going when they host Wolves on the south coast Saturday.

The Cherries are having a dream season under Andoni Iraola, sitting in fifth place in the table with three wins in their last four Premier League matches. They dominated Wolves in the previous meeting 4-2 and will be looking for a similar result with hopes of securing a spot in Europe next season.

Wolves put up a valiant second-half performance against Liverpool on Sunday, completely shutting the Reds down in the second half. They out shot Liverpool 9-0 over the final 45 minutes, which should give them confidence heading into this match.

Premier League Best Bets for Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Bournemouth have been scoring a ton of goals recently despite their two main strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal being on the sidelines.

Dango Ouattara has stepped into the role and done so admirably. The Burkina Faso international has scored four goals in Bournemouth's last five Premier League matches, highlighted by a hat trick against Nottingham Forest.

Against teams like Wolves that play low blocks, Bournemouth often overload the wide areas and send in crosses, which has led to success more often than not this season. The Cherries have completed the fourth-most crosses into the penalty area and Ouattara is a big threat in the box having the ability to go up and win aerial duels.

At +200, I like the value on him to find the back of the net.

Betting on Corners

Bournemouth love to play direct and a lot of times the best way to approach a match against them is to sit deep.

The Cherries have quality ball carriers who can dribble past and wreck a man-to-man, high-pressing system like Wolves has played before. That being the case, Wolves are more than likely going to sit back in a 5-4-1 that they've been playing under Vitor Pereira, trying o deny Bournemouth from playing through the middle.

If that happens, Bournemouth will be the ones tilting the field on Wolves, sustaining pressure and having more final-third entries.

It also means they're likely to have more corners in the match. Bournemouth are averaging the sixth-most corners in the league, while Wolves are allowing the third most.

I like the value on Bournemouth to have over 6.5 corners.

Betting on Player Shots

One of the most productive attackers in the Premier League from a shot volume standpoint has been Antoine Semenyo.

He's a big, physical presence on the wing who often takes opposing full-backs one-on-one when Bournemouth get the ball out wide. He has the third-most successful take-ons in the Premier League this season and when he's beaten the full-back, he's often looking to cut inside and get a shot off on his favorite right foot.

Only Noni Madueke is averaging more shots per 90 minutes than Semenyo this season who is at 3.93. Wolves are going to play a pretty passive defensive block and I imagine that Semenyo is going to have plenty of opportunities against Matt Doherty to beat him off the dribble and get off some shots.

I like the value on him to go over 4.5 shots at +125.

Bournemouth vs. Wolves Betting Picks

Dango Ouattara Anytime Goalscorer (+200)

Bournemouth Over 6.5 corners (-110)

Antoine Semenyo Over 4.5 shots (+125)