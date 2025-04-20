Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Nottingham Forest look to stay in the race for Champions League football when they travel to north London to take on Tottenham on Monday.

Tottenham are through to the Europa League semifinals and now all of their eggs are in that basket. There's no hope of Spurs finishing in the top half of the table, so don't be surprised to see them rotate their squad for this match, something they've done their last few league matches.

Nottingham Forest have suffered back-to-back defeats, which has dropped them into fourth in the table and in desperate need of a win. The Trees have run incredibly hot for most of the season and are now starting to see some of that negative regression at the wrong time. They beat Tottenham in the previous meeting, which should at least give them some confidence in this match.

Betting Tips for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood's Impact for Nottingham Forest Against Tottenham

Nottingham Forest are glad to have Chris Wood back in the lineup.

He's so important to a team like Nottingham Forest because they rely heavily on crosses, set pieces and counter attacks. That means you need a target man who can also make runs in behind, which is exactly what Wood is good at.

He's been in a bit of a goal drought, but he's bagged 18 goals in the Premier League and this matchup is about as good as it gets.

Tottenham are near the bottom of the Premier League in defending crosses, set pieces and defending in transition, so Wood should have ample opportunities to regain his form.

I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +160.

Anthony Elanga's Key Role in Nottingham Forest's Strategy

Elanga has been one of Nottingham Forest's best players this season because of how dangerous he is in transition.

Tottenham have allowed the fourth-most fast break shots in the Premier League since they commit too many players to their attack, especially their full-backs who invert into the middle of the pitch.

That means there's a lot of space out wide for someone like Elanga to operate and cause damage. He scored in the previous meeting against Spurs and has either scored or assisted in five of his last seven matches. I like the value on him to have either one at +130.

Betting on Team Total

Tottenham have been abysmal in build up this season and it's been a comedy of errors at the back that have led to a lot of easy chances for their opponents.

The good news is that Nottingham Forest aren't going to press them high. Then again, Spurs really struggle breaking down low blocks because they don't have wingers who can consistently beat full-backs to create chances from wide. That leads to settling for a lot of low quality chances.

That happened in the previous meeting when Tottenham were held to 0.9 expected goals on 13 shots despite holding 70 percent of the possession.

With Ange Postecoglou more than likely rotating his squad Monday, I think it's going to be a similar struggle for Tottenham. I like the value on their team total under 1.5 goals at -125.

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest Betting Picks

Chris Wood Anytime Goalscorer (+160)

Anthony Elanga to Score or Assist (+130)

Tottenham Under 1.5 goals (-125)