Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Leicester City

Tottenham look for their first Premier League win since Dec. 15 when they host Leicester City.

Tottenham has been picking up wins in cup competitions, but keep falling further down the Premier League table. Spurs now are sitting in 15th place and are more likely to get relegated than finish in the top seven. However, this is a good spot for them to get things right against one of the worst teams in the league.

Leicester got dominated by Fulham in their previous match and now have lost seven straight Premier League matches. Ruud Van Nistelrooy is already starting to feel the pressure, so the Foxes could really use a result here.

Premier League Best Bets for Tottenham vs. Leicester City

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Dominic Solanke is now out for six weeks adding to Tottenham's ever-growing injury list.

The good news though is Richarlison is back from injury and will likely be leading the line here. He's been injured for most of the year, but when he was healthy last season he led Tottenham in both xG per 90 minutes at 0.58 and shots per 90 minutes at 3.74.

He scored late in their match against Everton and against one of the Premier League's worst defenses, he's very live to score in this match at +120.

Betting on Player to Score or Assist

Stephy Mavididi has been Leicester City best attacking player this season. This is not news given how productive he was in the Championship last season, but during their recent struggles, he's been the lone bright spot.

He does only have three goals and one assist on the season, but he leads the Foxes in both passes into the penalty area and expected assists. Not only that, but he also has seven goal-creating actions, also a team-high.

He will have a good matchup down the left hand side against Pedro Porro who isn't very good defending in 1v1 situations.

So, at +175 to score or assist in this match, I like that value.

Betting on Team Total Goals

For all of Tottenham's problems defensively, their offense has remained relatively healthy and productive.

Since the beginning of November, Spurs are averaging 1.79 xG per 90 minutes and now they get to face one of the worst defenses in the league.

Leicester, since the beginning of November, is allowing well over two expected goals per 90. It's because they aren't good enough in their 4-4-2 at denying space between the lines or in the half space, which is basically where Tottenham lives.

This is a perfect get right spot for Tottenham whose last Premier League win came against Southampton in a similar scenario. So, I like the value on Spurs team total Over 2.5 at +100.

Tottenham vs. Leicester City Betting Picks

Richarlison Anytime Goalscorer (+120)

Stephy Mavididi to Score or Assist (+175)

Tottenham Over 2.5 goals (+100)