Premier League Bets: Predictions, Picks and Odds for Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 12, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Sunday's match between Chelsea and Liverpool. How will the new-look Mauricio Pochettino squad play in their home opener? What about the new midfield for Jurgen Klopp? Adam and Chris wonder if betting goals or no goals is the best route.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which was 79-58-2 last season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
