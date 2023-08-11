Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 1

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I had a lot of success last season in this article and on Kits & Wagers. I was up almost $5,000 on $100 bets across the two and I guarantee I won't hit that number this season. Toward the end of the campaign, I simply wanted it to end so I didn't have to live up to my overall numbers.

And so, I enter this season refreshed and with a blank record. Time to hit a $6,000 positive.

Last Season: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

In need of more Premier League bets? Check out Kits & Wagers where Adam and Chris Owen discussed futures and took a deep dive into three other contests.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Bournemouth

Over 2.5 goals between Bournemouth and West Ham -115

Premier League over/under bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Once I saw new Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola's quotes upon hiring ("I prefer us to play at a high pace."), I knew I was going to bet their overs in early matches. Throw in a below-average back line and right-back injuries and it makes perfect sense.

Unfortunately, their first match is against West Ham, who have rarely been a consistently projectable team under David Moyes. Still, without Declan Rice in the midfield, there are questions (Edson Alvarez probably won't be ready to start), while Bournemouth also lost arguably their best defensive midfielder in Jefferson Lerma.

Does that mean goals? I think so. West Ham won this fixture 4-0 back in April and it wouldn't be shocking if something similar happened, though with the home side making the scoresheet at least once.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Sheffield United

'No' on both teams to score between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace -105

Premier League BTTS bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

This will be the ugliest match of the weekend. Sheffield United haven't done much to bolster their squad and as of writing, their overall team may be worse than it was in the Championship last season. Iliman Ndiaye is gone and Sander Berge left for Burnley, while Man City loanees James McAtee and Thomas Doyle aren't coming back.

Auston Trusty could eventually be a good addition, but defensive depth isn't really the question for the Blades, who will try and play to 1-0 wins every match.

On the other side, Wilfried Zaha is gone and Michael Olise will eventually be gone, though he's hurt anyway. This feels like a classic, low-scoring Roy Hodgson affair and the only reason I'm tentative on betting anything Palace is because it's the return of Premier League football for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, giving them an added bit of adrenaline.

Instead, I'll bank on an ugly game with limited chances. Since under 2.5 goals is a heavy -150, I'm siding with both teams not to score.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Manchester United

Man United to win with a clean sheet +120 against Wolves

As of Wednesday, I couldn't find corner odds for a lot of the matches (make sure to watch Kits & Wagers), so I'm stuck with betting Manchester United to win with a clean sheet. It's a pretty simple bet for United under Erik ten Hag, as they love to score an early goal and then hang on for a 1-0 or 2-0 win. In fact, from their league-leading 17 clean sheets last season, only two were scoreless draws and one of them surprisingly came against Southampton.

I know people will be hating on Wolves after sacking Julen Lopetegui just before the season, but their manager isn't going to matter in this spot. I think they'll sit back and accept the blows with the hopes of not allowing a goal. In last season's two losses (2-0, 1-0), they managed a combined 1.00 xG.

In a Monday night opener at Old Trafford, I think United easily dispatches Wolves, though as usual, the goals won't come easy.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester City at Burnley, Nottingham Forest at Arsenal and Luton Town at Brighton

Parlay: Man City to beat Burnley, Arsenal to beat Forest, Brighton to beat Luton Town +108

This wouldn't be an Adam Zdroik article without a parlay featuring a few big favorites. This is as simple as it gets until Manchester City draw level with Burnley in the league opener.

Manchester City (-320) aren't in mid-season form, but neither are Burnley. I'll take them to win at Turf Moor combined with Arsenal and Brighton to win, both at home. If Arsenal (-525) have any desire to win the league this season, they can't drop points at home against Nottingham Forest. I'm somewhat surprised Brighton (-300) aren't bigger favorites, but maybe that's because Luton Town are a bit of an unknown for the public.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 1

Over 2.5 goals between Bournemouth and West Ham -115

'No' on both teams to score between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace -105

Man United to win with a clean sheet +120 against Wolves

Parlay: Man City to beat Burnley, Arsenal to beat Forest, Brighton to beat Luton Town +108

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.