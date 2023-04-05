Premier League DFS and Betting Strategies for Wednesday, April 5

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks in to preview Wednesday's Premier League matches. West Ham host Newcastle and Manchester United welcome Brentford. He dives into a couple DFS strategies for DraftKings beforing ending with a couple betting ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.