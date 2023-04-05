Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Premier League DFS and Betting Strategies for Wednesday, April 5

Premier League DFS and Betting Strategies for Wednesday, April 5

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
April 5, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks in to preview Wednesday's Premier League matches. West Ham host Newcastle and Manchester United welcome Brentford. He dives into a couple DFS strategies for DraftKings beforing ending with a couple betting ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 30
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 30
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, April 4: A Weird Slate
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, April 4: A Weird Slate
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, April 4
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, April 4
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Everton vs. Tottenham
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Everton vs. Tottenham
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Newcastle vs. Manchester United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Newcastle vs. Manchester United
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 1
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 1