Premier League Gameweek 17 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets on Gameweek 17 in the Premier League.

The festive season has begun, which means injuries and rotation are all but guaranteed. Chris wonders if Manchester City will ever get back their form this season and a trip to Aston Villa is unlikely to help. A new Ruben Dias injury adds to the problems for the traveling team.

Chris thinks Chelsea can keep it going against Everton, who have had continued goal-scoring problems. Chelsea are away from home, but will that matter in this matchup? Or will the final season at Goodison Park provide a needed boost?

Chris also touches on the relegation battle between Leicester and Wolves. Can the new manager bump give Wolves and Vitor Pereira the boost they need or will Ruud van Nistelrooy prevent that from happening after Leicester received a new manager bump of their own recently?

Adam closes the show with a pure bet on odds in the Tottenham and Liverpool match. Liverpool have been the better side and are easier to back, but playing at home, Adam thinks Spurs may be the way to go.