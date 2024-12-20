Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 17 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on December 20, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets on Gameweek 17 in the Premier League.

The festive season has begun, which means injuries and rotation are all but guaranteed. Chris wonders if Manchester City will ever get back their form this season and a trip to Aston Villa is unlikely to help. A new Ruben Dias injury adds to the problems for the traveling team.

Chris thinks Chelsea can keep it going against Everton, who have had continued goal-scoring problems. Chelsea are away from home, but will that matter in this matchup? Or will the final season at Goodison Park provide a needed boost?

Chris also touches on the relegation battle between Leicester and Wolves. Can the new manager bump give Wolves and Vitor Pereira the boost they need or will Ruud van Nistelrooy prevent that from happening after Leicester received a new manager bump of their own recently? 

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Adam closes the show with a pure bet on odds in the Tottenham and Liverpool match. Liverpool have been the better side and are easier to back, but playing at home, Adam thinks Spurs may be the way to go.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
