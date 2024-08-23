Premier League Gameweek 2: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 2 in the Premier League. They break down the biggest matches of the weekend while providing six bets from six matches with each of them providing their three best bets for the weekend.

Can Aston Villa take more points from Arsenal? Do Manchester United have enough to win at Brighton? Chris dives into the matchups.

Adam bets on a beat up Everton back line traveling to Tottenham, who are coming off a disappointing result at Leicester City. Will Ange Postecoglou have his team firing from the start?

The duo provide six bets going into the weekend in their first show of the season.