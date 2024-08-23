Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 2: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on August 23, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 2 in the Premier League. They break down the biggest matches of the weekend while providing six bets from six matches with each of them providing their three best bets for the weekend.

Can Aston Villa take more points from Arsenal? Do Manchester United have enough to win at Brighton? Chris dives into the matchups.

Adam bets on a beat up Everton back line traveling to Tottenham, who are coming off a disappointing result at Leicester City. Will Ange Postecoglou have his team firing from the start?

The duo provide six bets going into the weekend in their first show of the season.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
