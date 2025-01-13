Premier League Gameweek 21 Football Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 21 in the Premier League, breaking down six matches while supplying six bets. The second half of the season is here with a few teams already breaking in new managers.

Liverpool are hoping to rebound from their earlier defeat to Nottingham Forest. Chris provides a birthday bet for Tuesday's matchup while hoping the Reds can pull out three points.

He also looks at the other most in-form team in the league in Newcastle. While Alexander Isak is battling a hamstring tweak, it may not matter against a beat up Wolverhampton back line.

Adam rides the new manager bump with Graham Potter in his West Ham home debut against Fulham. He also wonders if Arsenal and Tottenham can score despite numerous injuries to key players.