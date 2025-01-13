Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 21 Football Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on January 13, 2025

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 21 in the Premier League, breaking down six matches while supplying six bets. The second half of the season is here with a few teams already breaking in new managers.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Liverpool are hoping to rebound from their earlier defeat to Nottingham Forest. Chris provides a birthday bet for Tuesday's matchup while hoping the Reds can pull out three points. 

He also looks at the other most in-form team in the league in Newcastle. While Alexander Isak is battling a hamstring tweak, it may not matter against a beat up Wolverhampton back line.

Adam rides the new manager bump with Graham Potter in his West Ham home debut against Fulham. He also wonders if Arsenal and Tottenham can score despite numerous injuries to key players.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
