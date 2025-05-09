Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Premier League Gameweek 36 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Premier League Gameweek 36 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 9, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 36 in the Premier League.

Premier League Gameweek 36: Top Bets and Key Matches Analyzed

It's the business end of the season and everything is to play for, at least for Champions League spots in the table.

The big thing when navigating bets late in the season is assessing motivation and how much teams care when there's nothing to play for. 

Newcastle and Chelsea play Sunday in what may be the biggest remaining match of the season. There are also teams fighting for the top half of the table, while some are waiting for the nightmare to end.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Picks & Preview Podcast for Saturday, May 10: The Old Man City
DraftKings DFS Picks & Preview Podcast for Saturday, May 10: The Old Man City
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 10
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 10
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds & Tips
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds & Tips
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
FPL Gameweek 36 Differentials: Jeremy Doku, Manchester City Lead Way
FPL Gameweek 36 Differentials: Jeremy Doku, Manchester City Lead Way
PSG vs. Arsenal: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Wednesday, May 7
PSG vs. Arsenal: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Wednesday, May 7