Premier League Gameweek 8: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on October 18, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from the international break to bet on Gameweek 8 in the Premier League. Chris finds the best way to bet Liverpool's match against Chelsea, while Adam takes another crack at Manchester United. They go through six matches, providing a bet in all of them in their quest to go 6-0.

Spurs are at home and in a great spot for three points, but Ange Postecoglou has yet to win a London derby. Chris decides to look at goals for his best bet. He's also keen on Aston Villa out of the break after a couple mediocre performances in league play before finishing with another bet on Liverpool. Can the Reds get three points against Chelsea?

Adam had trouble deciding on a bet for Manchester United's match due to a couple injuries in their midfield, while he went to a goal band for Everton's trip to Ipswich Town. To close the show, Adam finishes with Monday night football between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Chris went 3-0 before the break and will hope to keep form in Gameweek 8. Adam was unlucky to finish 2-1, but he's back above negative on money at 9-9 for the season.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Adam provided four extra bets for the week, looking at corners specifically in a few different matches. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
