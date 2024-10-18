Premier League Gameweek 8: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from the international break to bet on Gameweek 8 in the Premier League. Chris finds the best way to bet Liverpool's match against Chelsea, while Adam takes another crack at Manchester United. They go through six matches, providing a bet in all of them in their quest to go 6-0.

Spurs are at home and in a great spot for three points, but Ange Postecoglou has yet to win a London derby. Chris decides to look at goals for his best bet. He's also keen on Aston Villa out of the break after a couple mediocre performances in league play before finishing with another bet on Liverpool. Can the Reds get three points against Chelsea?

Adam had trouble deciding on a bet for Manchester United's match due to a couple injuries in their midfield, while he went to a goal band for Everton's trip to Ipswich Town. To close the show, Adam finishes with Monday night football between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Chris went 3-0 before the break and will hope to keep form in Gameweek 8. Adam was unlucky to finish 2-1, but he's back above negative on money at 9-9 for the season.

