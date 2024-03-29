Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 30

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 29, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from the international break to bet on Gameweek 30 in the Premier League. The second matchup between Manchester City and Arsenal takes center stage, but they still have time to discuss a couple other matchups including Nottingham Forest against Crystal Palace and Brentford home to Manchester United. As usual, they close with a Team Parlay, hoping to build momentum to close the season. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
