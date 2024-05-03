Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 36

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 36

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 3, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen breakdown and analyze Gameweek 36 in the Premier League from a betting perspective. Liverpool host Tottenham in the biggest match of the weekend, but there are others with possibly more importance. Newcastle travel to Burnley and Man City host Wolverhampton. They open the show with a massive SGP on Friday's Everton and Luton Town contest, while finish the show with a Team Parlay. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 36
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 36
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 4
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for May 3, 4, 5
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for May 3, 4, 5
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 473
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 473
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG