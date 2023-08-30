Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 4

This article is part of our Predicted Lineups series.

Adam Zdroik looks at early predicted XIs for Gameweek 4 in the Premier League. Will there be any rotation following midweek Cup matches? Should Brighton change things up following their loss to West Ham? Adam discusses each team's situation.

