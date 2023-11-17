Sorare Strategies: Winter Competition Schedule Preview

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Following the announcement of Sorare's Winter Competition in the Premier League, Adam Zdroik dives into the next 10 gameweeks worth of schedules. He gives his thoughts on each team's matchups and how to utilize them in the competition which has $500,000 in total prizes.

