UCL DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
May 9, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart runs through Tuesday's Champions League Showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Playing in Madrid, Los Blancos are slightly favored, but what does that mean for DFS purposes? How should you rate Erling Haaland in this spot? Is Thibaut Courtois a good play in cash games? Jack goes through the options and hopes to find the winning builds.

Looking for written content? Check out Adam Zdroik's breakdown.

3:00 pm: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
