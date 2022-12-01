World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Friday, Dec. 2 - More Upsets to Come?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Thursday's final matches ended with excitement, something that could happen Friday with everything to play for outside of Brazil and Portugal. Can South Korea get an improbable upset? Will Uruguay live up to the hype received before the tournament?

World Cup Best Bets for Ghana versus Uruguay

Uruguay over 5.5 corners +120 against Ghana

For not looking that good, Uruguay at -140 to win doesn't seem right. Ghana aren't a complete walkover and might even advance with only a point. But sitting back and hoping to advance on a scoreless draw isn't the best strategy.

Still, I'd be surprised if Ghana put a ton of bodies forward and opened themselves up in the back to Darwin Nunez on the counter. I don't like the way Uruguay have looked, but I think they can at least force the issue in this match, so I'll take them over 5.5 corners.

World Cup Best Bets for Portugal versus South Korea

South Korea double chance against Portugal +130

If you want to bet South Korea, you should do it now rather than later. Portugal are all but guaranteed to finish top of the group and similar to France on Wednesday, they'll likely rotate a bit. While a repeat of that France loss may not happen, getting +130 odds on South Korea double chance is too good to pass up. Of course, those odds could be closer to -130 once lineups release. South Korea aren't out of the tournament yet and will surely push for the win.

World Cup Best Bets for Brazil versus Cameroon

Cameroon over 3.5 corners +115 against Brazil

Cameroon still have a real chance to advance with a win and they won't back down from what's expected to be a Brazilian B-team. While I'm not taking Cameroon to win after some giants already fell in the final group-stage match, I think they can force the issue and get some corners, especially against what will likely be a completely different holding midfield for Brazil.

Cameroon were above this number in the first two matches and I think they can get at least four corners with their tournament hopes on the line.

World Cup Best Bets for Serbia versus Switzerland

Serbia race to seven corners against Switzerland +190

Let's keep the corner bets going. Serbia are in need of a win and even if that wasn't the case, I think they'd control possession and have more opportunities in the attacking third than Switzerland. That leads me to another corner bet with Serbia +190 in the race to seven corners. I've lost this bet a couple times where the team I bet on only made it to six, but this game has all the makings of a ton of corners. The hope is that Serbia don't score early and sit back too much.

World Cup Betting Picks Friday, Dec. 2

