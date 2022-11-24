World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Friday, Nov. 25 - Can England Keep Scoring?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

I've been losing a bunch of corner bets by one corner in the World Cup, but I think because of the matchup, Iran should finish with more corners. This is definitely a risky bet, hence the tall odds. As long as Iran don't get the first goal, I think this is the play. Neither team will want to open up their back line and as long as Iran have more possession than Wales, which is what I believe will be the case, this bet should hit.

It's hard to take anything from Iran's opening match after their top goalkeeper went out in the 20th minute and England went on to score three in the first half. Wales play completely different than England, as they rarely dominate possession, playing mostly off the counter. Iran usually play with five defenders and play out of the back, which is why under 2.5 goals is -180.

England and the United States highlight the day, but there are still three other important matchups Friday. Wales need three points from Iran if they want to advance, while the same can be said for Senegal against host Qatar.

World Cup Best Bets for Iran versus Wales

Iran to have more corners than Wales +220

World Cup Best Bets for Qatar versus Senegal

Senegal -1 corners in first half against Qatar -115

I don't think Qatar are as bad as they looked in the opener, but I also think Senegal were unlucky to not get a point against Netherlands. Senegal may be a better version of Ecuador, at least technically, with better players across the pitch and a team better suited to control possession. Without Sadio Mane, goalscoring is a definite issue, but they got plenty of opportunities to score against Netherlands and those should again come in this matchup.

I think Senegal win in a shutout is in play at +135, while under 2.5 goals is -160. Qatar managed just one corner against Ecuador despite being down the majority of that match. So even though they had to press to find an equalizer, they weren't really able to get quality opportunities and finished with five shots. I don't think that'll change against Senegal, who could come out firing for three points, so I'll take Senegal -1 corners in the first half at -115.

World Cup Best Bets for Ecuador versus Netherlands

Netherlands to win in a shutout +170 against Ecuador

Ecuador won their first match and got two early goals, but they didn't look that good, considering the scoreline. Enner Valencia's goals were almost too easy and that was about it, as they still only managed six shots and 53 percent of the possession. They're already a team that struggled to score coming into the World Cup and I don't think they have enough to get past Netherlands.

But can Netherlands score? I think -130 on under 2.5 goals is decent value and worth a play, while no on both teams to score is -110. Netherlands looked like a different team with Memphis Depay on the pitch in the opener and since I think he starts in this game, I'm riding Netherlands shutout win at +170.

World Cup Best Bets for England versus USA

No goals scored in first half between England and United States +200

This should be a fun matchup. USA have the quality to push from the start and try to get an early goal, but I'm not sure Gregg Berhalter will take that approach, as a draw could be fine for them. As for England, they already have a goal differential edge and I don't think they'll come out gunning because of that. There isn't much value with corner bets, but if you can find close to even odds on under 4.5 corners in the first half, I'd take it.

Instead, I'll take no goals to be scored in the first half at +200. Those odds seem a bit crazy and there's a chance England's last match played a part in them being so high. There is a chance USA come out with pressure and go for that early goal, but I'm betting they don't take that approach.

