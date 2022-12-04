World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 5 - Upsets on Tap?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Brazil take center stage Monday in what could be a tricky spot against South Korea, who beat Portugal to be in this spot. In the opener, Japan will again play the role of underdog against Croatia coming off wins against Spain and Germany.

World Cup Best Bets for Croatia versus Japan

Japan +150 to advance against Croatia

Japan have already shown they can win in a variety of ways, while Croatia have a couple scoreless draws and a win against a leaky Canadian side. I'm not sure Croatia should be this big of a favorite. Their problem coming into the tournament was a lack of consistent strikers and that remains the case even though Andrej Kramaric seemed elite against Canada.

Japan have nothing to lose and have shown they have the bodies off the bench who can make a difference if needed. While Croatia have the edge in the midfield, I'm not sure I want to back their attack. And if this match goes to extra time, I feel better about Japan, so I'll take them +150 to advance.

World Cup Best Bets for Brazil versus South Korea

South Korea +1.5 against Brazil +100

This is clearly a tough matchup for South Korea and I'm not sure how they'll play it. They usually like to possess the ball and work the wings, but that's not going to work against Brazil. While Brazil's injuries are getting more news, I think the possible absence of Kim Min-Jae could be the biggest one, as he's South Korea's best defender.

South Korea already faced a South American side in Uruguay and while Brazil are better, the absence of Neymar has already shown a lack of creativity at times. The question is if Neymar starts and how long he can go in his first match back from an ankle injury. I think under 2.5 goals at +100 has a chance if South Korea can stay strong for the first 45 minutes. If not, well, this game could get out of hand.

That said, I'm taking South Korea +1.5 at +100. They've already shown they can bring difference makers off the bench and if Brazil get out to a 2-0 lead, I think South Korea's ability to score off the counter could help them steal a goal.

