World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Easy Win for England?

The World Cup knockout rounds continue Sunday with two decent-sized favorites. No one will be betting Poland against France, while it seems like the same can be said for Senegal versus England.

World Cup Best Bets for France versus Poland

France -1.5 against Poland -105

Poland are a bit lucky to be here. They advanced on goal differential over Mexico with both teams on four points. Poland were outplayed and drew Mexico 0-0, beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and then lost to Argentina 2-0. They've struggled to possess the ball and it's hard to see them getting past France unless Robert Lewandowski turns back the clock and has an efficient game on limited touches.

Instead of going with another corner bet like France -4, I think they'll win by two goals. Kylian Mbappe will be a menace for this back line and I wouldn't be surprised if France racked up 20-plus shots compared to less than 10 for Poland. While I think over 2.5 goals is an option, I don't want to rely on Poland scoring, so I'll go France -1.5 at -105. They're a better team across the pitch, will have the majority of the ball and aren't afraid to pour on goals.

World Cup Best Bets for England versus Senegal

No goals in the first half between England and Senegal +135

The odds seem off for this one, as Senegal are a real team that were inches from knocking off Netherlands in their opener. There's no way I'll touch England -190 on the moneyline. Senegal went toe-to-toe with Netherlands in their opening match and showed their quality in following wins, namely the big win against Ecuador which has them in this spot.

Similar to the USA, Senegal have a quality midfield that could give England some issues, though the suspension of Everton's Idrissa Gueye will change the starting XI. Ismaila Sarr could also give them some issues on the wing with his work on the ball, as England prefer to send up their full-backs forward.

I don't think England will put too much forward early on because of Senegal's ability to score off the counter and I think it will take time for both teams to really get into it. No goals in the first half is +135 and this is a perfect matchup to get back on that bet.

