World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Dec. 1 - When Will Germany Score?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

The World Cup group stage is winding down and there is still plenty to play for. Will Belgium put up a fight? Can Germany advance and cruise past Costa Rica? Once again, I'm going with some long odds, so hopefully you like taking some riskier bets.

World Cup Best Bets for Belgium versus Croatia

Croatia to beat Belgium +170

World Cup moneyline bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

I've been down on Belgium the entire tournament and I'm not changing that stance now. Croatia are rightly favored as they still aren't guaranteed first in the group if Morocco win. Belgium haven't shown much and are in need of three points, so there's a chance they'll show some urgency. But does that matter?

Andrej Kramaric bagged a brace last match and figures to get opportunities again. Croatia should control the midfield unless Belgium really turn things up. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are always in play, but I don't like how Belgium have looked, so I'm on Croatia to win at +170.

World Cup Best Bets for Canada versus Morocco

Over 2.5 goals between Canada and Morocco +110

Morocco will advance with a point from this match, while Canada are already eliminated. That being the case, there's a chance this is another up-and-down contest, similar to Canada's loss against Croatia. With nothing to play for but pride, there could be some rotation for Canada, though they aren't the deepest of teams.

Unless Canada change how they play, I think over 2.5 goals at +110 is the way to go. There should be opportunities for both sides in this one. It's a worry that Morocco will play things safe, but I'm not sure Canada will allow that to happen, as they'll probably do some pressing to make things interesting, looking for their first point.

World Cup Best Bets for Japan versus Spain

Japan to have more corners than Spain in second half +295

This is a tough spot for Japan, who blew a golden opportunity in their last match, as they fell to Costa Rica. Now, against possession-heavy Spain, things look tricky for them, as Germany could thrash Costa Rica in the other Group E match.

This is another tough match to bet given the circumstances. However, I think we can get a little crazy with this one. Unless Japan score the opener, they'll likely be pushing in the second half and they have a lot of substitutes who can make things happen. With Spain possibly in a situation where they don't have to do anything, Japan at +295 to have more second-half corners seems like a smart bet.

If you're located in Maryland or Ohio and want to bet on the USA in the World Cup, keep in mind that legal sportsbooks are set to launch in your state soon. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code , and prepare for Ohio with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code .

World Cup Best Bets for Costa Rica versus Germany

First goal scored for Germany and Costa Rica between 21st and 30th minute +390

Costa Rica are coming off a win, but that didn't take anyone off their scent as one of the worst teams at the World Cup. They were ripped apart against Spain and could find similar difficulties against a potent German attack. Of course, that makes it kind of hard to bet with Germany -2.5 at -120 and Germany -6 corners at -115. Even Germany moneyline up to the 30th minute is -130.

Instead of taking something at -130 odds, I'll take the opposite route and go big. I don't think Germany are as efficient as Spain, so it'll take some time for them to get their feet under them and to open up the Costa Rica back line. That leads me to +390 for the first goal in the match being scored between the 21st and 30th minute. If you want something safer, go with what I listed above, but that's not how I roll.

World Cup Betting Picks Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia to beat Belgium +170

Over 2.5 goals between Canada and Morocco +110

Japan to have more corners than Spain in second half +295

First goal scored for Germany and Costa Rica between 21st and 30th minute +390