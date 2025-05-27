Alexander Isak Injury: Withdraws due to groin injury

Isak has withdrawn from Sweden's national team due to a groin injury he has been nursing, accoridng to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Isak is seeing some alarming news just days after the season ended, as he is not going to play with Sweden during the upcoming international window due to a groin injury. Not much more is known about the injury, leaving the extent of his issues up in the air. This could just be a cautionary move after a long season for the forward, although it is still something to monitor.