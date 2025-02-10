Anthony Gordon Injury: Misses out Saturday

Gordon was out for Saturday's 3-2 win over Birmingham due to a quadriceps injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Lee Ryder of the Chronicle. "Anthony was feeling his quad so he didn't travel. We hope Anthony will be back in contention next weekend. He was not fit today so he was not here today, he had a problem."

Gordon is the newest name added to the Magpies injury report, with the attacker dealt a quadriceps injury ahead of Saturday's match, leaving him out for the FA Cup tilt. The club did not give much more detail on the injury, leaving his availability for Saturday's match against Manchester City in question. However, they are hopeful he is available for that match, especially seeing he is a regular starter, starting in 22 of his 23 appearances.